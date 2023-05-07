Guwahati News

Guwahati: 2 Arrested with Fake Currency Printing Machine in Satgaon

The Satgaon Police carried out a raid during which they seized the fake currency printing machine at a residential house in Dalbari area.
Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested with two fake currency printing machine during an operation in Guwahati’s Satgaon area, reports emerged on Sunday.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Aneema Das from Tamulpur and Sahidul Islam from Bihpuria.

Moreover, the police have seized 58 fake currency notes, three mobile phones and a few objectionable items from their possession.

Meanwhile, the two accused have been produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Court today by the Satgaon Police.

On May 5, Assam Police seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 2.25 lakh in Nagaon district and arrested one person who was in possession of it. The arrested individual was identified as one Rasidul Hussain.

Acting on specific information, a team of police launched an operation in the Borghat area near Nagaon town and seized the fake currency notes.

