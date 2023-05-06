One Held With Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 2.25 Lakh In Assam's Nagaon

Acting on specific information, a team of police on Friday night launched an operation in the Borghat area near Nagaon town and seized the fake currency notes.

"We received information that they were coming to sell FICN at the Borghat bypass area and based on the information we launched the operation. We caught a person and conducted his interrogation," Junmoni Rabha, a police officer of Nagaon said.

"We conducted a search operation at a house of Faizul Hoque at Muamari area under Samaguri police station and recovered FICN worth Rs 2.25 lakh," he added.

The police further informed that more persons in Lakhimpur district are involved in the racket.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining persons, police said.

Last month, Assam Police seized fake Indian currency notes from a retired police in Nagaon district.

The police apprehended the retired cop in Borbheti with a large amount of counterfeit notes. The accused has been identified as Abdul Ali, a resident of Dhing.

It is established that Ali was employed as a constable at 16 Assam Police Battalion before his retirement.