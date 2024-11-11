2 Arrested for Anti-Government Graffiti Amid Ongoing Tree-Cutting Protest in Guwahati

Guwahati police arrested two individuals, including a well-known graffiti artist, for allegedly writing the slogan "Kick Himanta Save Nature" in a protest against the ongoing tree cutting in the Bharalumukh locality. The arrests were made after hours of interrogation at the Bharalumukh police station on Sunday.
The individuals taken into custody are Ankuman Bordoloi, the Information and Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson of the Jatiya Yuva Vahini, and graffiti artist Marshal Baruah. The city police registered a case (No. 200/24) against the duo and brought them in for questioning early Sunday morning.
A case has been filed under sections BNS 189(2)/189(3)/192/224/270/351(3)/352/353(2), with section 351(3) being a non-bailable offense. Additionally, a separate case has been registered under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, which is also non-bailable.
Details of the Incident
According to reports, the slogan was intended as a message of frustration directed at the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for its decision to cut down trees for a flyover project. Initially, the protestors had written a more conciliatory message, "Please Himanta Save Nature," which was later altered to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s approach.
The flyover, managed by the state’s Public Works Department (PWD), aims to alleviate traffic congestion near the Bharalumukh railway gate. However, the project has drawn criticism for its environmental impact, as more than 70 trees have been marked for removal.
Protests and Restrictions
The situation escalated over the weekend as protests continued in the Bharalumukh area. Residents, student groups, and environmental advocates gathered to voice their opposition, performing songs by Bhupen Hazarika, a symbol of cultural resistance, to highlight their concerns.
To maintain order and ensure the ongoing investigation, police restricted access to the Bharalumukh police station, barring civilians and media from entry during the interrogation.
Community Concerns and Demands
The protesters have been vocal in their demands, calling for the flyover construction to move forward only after a public hearing and the community’s consent. They argue that the city’s greenery should not be sacrificed without thorough dialogue and careful planning.
This incident underlines the tension between infrastructure development and environmental preservation in Guwahati. This protest's outcome and the arrested individuals' fate are awaited as authorities navigate public sentiment and project demands.