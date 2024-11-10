Bharalumukh Protest: Guwahati Police Detained 3 Over "Kick Himanta Save Nature" Slogan

Guwahati police have detained three individuals, including two graffiti artists, for allegedly writing the slogan "Kick Himanta Save Nature" as part of their protest against tree cutting in the Bharalumukh locality.
The detainees have been identified as Marshal Baruah, Angkuman Bordoloi, and Kamal Kumar.
Reports indicate that the trio was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday and is currently being interrogated at the police station. As a result, civilians and media persons have been restricted from entering the Bharalumukh police station, where the officers in charge are present.
Before writing the controversial slogan, the protesters had initially written "Please Himanta Save Nature." However, the message was reportedly altered to reflect their frustration with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government's decision to cut down trees in various locations across the city.
Protests against tree cutting in Bharalumukh have been ongoing since Saturday night, with local residents and student groups gathering to sing songs by the legendary Bhupen Hazarika.
Earlier, similar protests have also erupted in other parts of the city, such as Dighalipukhuri.
The state’s Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the tree-cutting in Bharalumukh as part of a project to construct a flyover aimed at reducing traffic congestion near the railway gate.
Over 70 trees have already been marked for removal.
Protesters have called for the flyover construction to proceed only after a public hearing and the consent of the community.