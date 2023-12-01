2 Assam Workers Rescued from Uttarkashi Tunnel Arrive at Guwahati Airport

The two workers from Assam’s Kokrajhar district who were among the 41 persons rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi arrived in Guwahati on Friday.
The individuals who were rescued from Kokrajhar are Sanjay Basumatary and Ram Prasad Narzary.
Earlier today, they reached the Delhi airport from Dehradun, sources said. From Delhi, the two workers were flown to the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati.
According to an official, the medical tests of the two workers were done at the AIIMS Rishikesh and they are perfectly fit now. The District Disaster Management Officer will take the persons from Guwahati to Kokrajhar, he added.
Meanwhile, the two men thanked the Government of India for initiating the rescue operations. Reportedly, the duo has left for their homes in Kokrajhar.
It may be mentioned that, on November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. Immediate mobilization of resources by the State and Central Governments ensued to rescue the 41 trapped labours.
Notably, on November 28, after the 17-day-long rescue operations at the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site, all the 41 trapped workers were evacuated.