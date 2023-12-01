2 Assam Workers Rescued from Uttarkashi Tunnel Arrive at Guwahati Airport

It may be mentioned that, on November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. Immediate mobilization of resources by the State and Central Governments ensued to rescue the 41 trapped labours.

Notably, on November 28, after the 17-day-long rescue operations at the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site, all the 41 trapped workers were evacuated.