2 Gunmen Menacing Locals Arrested By Police In Guwahati

Amid the ongoing polling for the Lok Sabha elections, two armed youths were apprehended by the police in Guwahati on Saturday, officials informed.
According to the Panbazar Police in Guwahati, the accused were terrorizing the residents of their locality and were caught red-handed by the officials.
The arrested individuals, residents of Dhemaji's Silapathar, were identified as Debajit Deori and Ajay Biswakarma. Following their arrest, the police pulled out their previous records to find that they were named in several other crimes reported across Guwahati.
Officials informed that they found and seized three live rounds of 7.65 mm bullets from their possession. However, the firearms that they are accused of wielding is yet to be recovered.
Meanwhile, initial investigation into the matter revealed that the duo was part of larger gang, two members of which were previously arrested by Chandmari Police in Guwahati.
Ajit Gogoi and Dhrubajyoti Nath, the other two members of the gang had been arrested by the Chandmari Police earlier. During their interrogation, they had named Debajit and Ajay based on which the police arrested them today.
More details in connection with the matter are awaited.