Guwahati: Nine Cyber Criminals Arrested in Hatigaon Police Crackdown

In a significant stride against cybercrime, Hatigaon police apprehended nine individuals on Thursday in connection with various cyber offenses.
The arrests took place in the Bhetapara locality, with all suspects traced to the URBANICA HOMESTAY on Chandra Choudhury Road.
The suspects reserved three rooms at the specified homestay from April 10, using aliases associated with cyber criminals from West Bengal. Of the detainees, Rupam Goswami, Deepak Singh, Feroz Khan, and Shloka Kumar were confirmed to be from West Bengal, whereas the remaining five were from Assam (their identities remain unconfirmed). Investigations have unveiled that this collective orchestrated a cybercrime network, primarily targeting victims in Assam.
Upon the arrests, the Hatigaon police seized a cache of evidence including laptops, mobile phones, and assorted documents deemed objectionable.
The modus operandi of the criminals involved gaining access to current bank accounts belonging to unsuspecting individuals, subsequently depositing funds into other accounts under their control, and then withdrawing the sums at their discretion.
This nefarious scheme resulted in the accumulation of substantial sums within the current accounts operated by the perpetrators.
A cybercrime case has been formally registered at the Pan Bazar Cyber Police Station, underscoring the gravity of the offenses and the concerted effort by city police to combat such illicit activities.
The crackdown serves as a testament to the vigilance and efficacy of the Hatigaon police in tackling cybercrime and upholding the rule of law in the region.
Further investigations are underway to dismantle any remaining components of the criminal network and ensure justice for the victims affected by their actions.