2 Held on Charges of Gang Rape in Guwahati

Two persons have been arrested on charges of gang rape in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Jiarul Islam from Boko and Zulfikar from Nagarbera, took the victim to a rented house in Khanapara with a promise of a job on Monday.

Basistha Police arrested the two accused based on the complaint lodged by the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused said the girl called them and asked to meet at a private room in Khanapara.

They claimed that the girl was a sex worker and said, “We went to the place and at that moment we didn’t have enough money so had to pay less which angered her. This is why she lodged a complaint against us.”

The accused are employed at Dreamland Amusement Park.