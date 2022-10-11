Assam: Injured Tusker Rescued After Train Hit Herd In Titabor

Forest department officials were on Tuesday successfully able to extricate a wild tusker which had been hit by a speeding train in Assam’s Titabor on Sunday.

A herd of elephants were crossing a railway line near near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat district when a speeding Rajdhani Express train passing through hit a female elephant and her calf.

While the calf, aged around 10 months, died on the spot, the female tusker survived even after it was earlier thought to have been killed.

Locals woke to the squeals of the elephant which reportedly broke its leg in the accident. Forest department officials arrived at the spot, however rescue operations were delayed due to bad weather conditions.

The elephant, aged around 22 years, was found in a pool of mud. Following prolonged struggle, forest officials were able to rescue it. They lifted the tusker with the help of a JCB and put it on a truck.