2 Incidents of Fire Reported in Guwahati on Uruka Night

Two incidents of inferno were reported in Guwahati on Uruka night, Tuesday. The first incident surfaced from Ambari where a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the textile building of the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles. The other incident was reported from SC Road in Athgaon where a cylinder exploded.

Advertisment

As per reports, an electrical short-circuit from an air conditioner is suspected to have caused a fire which engulfed two rooms on the fourth floor of Directorate of Handloom and Textiles at Ambari.

Some documents and other materials were gutted in the fire. Fire tenders responded promptly to put the flames out. A warehouse of clothes near the two rooms was saved from the fire bring the damages down to minimum.

On the other hand, a cylinder explosion at a private residence was reported from SC Road in Guwahati’s Athgaon.

However, the residents of the house did not suffer any injuries in the incident. Fire tenders were quick to respond to emergency calls, dousing the fire in time. No major damages to property was reported from the inferno.