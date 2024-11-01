2 Killed In Guwahati's Khanapara In Massive Head-On Collision

Two youths — a male and a female — were killed and several others were injured in a massive accident in Guwahati's Khanapara on Thursday night amid Diwali celebrations as two Scorpio vehicles collided head-on near the footbridge.
As a result of the accident, both vehicles were wrecked, while the Khanapara footbridge was also damaged as one of the cars reportedly veered onto it breaking its railing, and eventually falling back onto the road, after the crash.
According to local reports, the vehicles involved were carrying a young man and two young women. The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of a young man, Deepit Dey, and a young woman, Konamika Narjaree, on the spot.
Eyewitnesses stated that the accident occurred when a Scorpio vehicle with the registration AS 01 EG 0820 attempted a U-turn, leading to an oncoming Scorpio from Khanapara side losing control and crashing.
In the aftermath, one young woman, Neha Basumatary, and the driver of the vehicle with the AS 01 EG 0820 license plate were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.
Grim scenes unfolded as parts of the deceased’s remains were scattered on the road.