Tragic Accident in Guwahati Outskirts Leaves One Dead, 3 Students Injured
In a horrific accident near Assam down town University, Guwahati, a water tanker (DI van) lost control and mowed down several vehicles and pedestrians on Monday.
The incident claimed the life of a scooty rider on the spot, while three students from Down Town University were severely injured.
The deceased scooty rider has been identified as Mangal Gupta. Meanwhile, the injured students—two boys and a girl—have been admitted to Down Town Hospital in critical condition.
According to reports, the water tanker, bearing registration number AS01 MC 8420, was carrying a load of water when it lost control near the university and collided with another goods-carrying vehicle (Magic), AS01 RC 9452.
The tanker then rammed into a scooter bearing registration AS01 DY 4186, resulting in the instant death of the rider. The out-of-control vehicle further struck three university students walking by, leaving them seriously injured.
Police arrived at the scene promptly and have since seized the tanker.