2 Murders Reported in Guwahati in 24 Hours

In what comes as a shocker, two murders have been reported in Assam’s Guwahati in the last 24 hours.

In a sensational murder case, one person identified as Kajal Chandra Das was found dead in Sitalabari area in Bamunimaidam on Monday morning. According to sources, miscreants had slit the throat of the deceased.

Reportedly, Das was missing from Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Chandmari police have arrested one person in association with the murder case. The person is under police custody and his interrogation is currently underway.

In another murder case, a youth’s body has been recovered in Gandhi Basti area. However, the police have not identified the whereabouts of the youth as of now.

Police is currently trying to trace information regarding the deceased youth.

Also Read: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Northeast till April 13