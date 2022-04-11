IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Northeast till April 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning over the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal in the next few days.

According to the IMD, the heavy rainfall will be caused as a result of strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern states at lower levels of troposphere.

This prediction of the IMD is likely to dampen the upcoming festival Rongali Bihu celebrations in Assam.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya from April 9 to 13, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on April 13. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely to drench west Assam and Meghalaya till April 13.

