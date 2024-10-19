Guwahati News

2 Sikkim Residents Held In Guwahati With Fake Notes Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

The operation, based on credible inputs of movement of fake notes, was undertaken by a police team during which 300 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized from the two individuals.
2 Sikkim Residents Held In Guwahati With Fake Notes Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh
2 Sikkim Residents Held In Guwahati With Fake Notes Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Garchuk police apprehended two Sikkim residents at the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati on Saturday with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth a face value of Rs 1,50,000, officials informed.

The operation, based on credible inputs of movement of fake notes, was undertaken by a police team during which 300 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized from the two individuals.

Officials identified the nabbed fake note smugglers as Purna Mani Ray (35) of Namphok, and Ram Kumar Khati (51) of Lingmoo, in the South Sikkim district.

In addition to the counterfeit currency, authorities also seized two mobile phones from the suspects, which may provide further insights into the operation and network involved in this illegal activity.

Following the apprehensions, necessary legal action has been initiated against the suspects, as the authorities emphasize their commitment to combating the circulation of fake currency, which poses a serious threat to the economy and financial stability of the region.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to uncover the broader network behind this counterfeit currency operation, ensuring that those involved are held accountable.

2 Sikkim Residents Held In Guwahati With Fake Notes Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh
Guwahati: 1,400 Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 7 Lakh Seized In Raid
Guwahati
Sikkim
Fake Notes

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/2-sikkim-residents-held-in-guwahati-with-fake-notes-worth-rs-15-lakh
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com