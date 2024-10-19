2 Sikkim Residents Held In Guwahati With Fake Notes Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

Garchuk police apprehended two Sikkim residents at the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati on Saturday with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth a face value of Rs 1,50,000, officials informed.
The operation, based on credible inputs of movement of fake notes, was undertaken by a police team during which 300 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized from the two individuals.
Officials identified the nabbed fake note smugglers as Purna Mani Ray (35) of Namphok, and Ram Kumar Khati (51) of Lingmoo, in the South Sikkim district.
In addition to the counterfeit currency, authorities also seized two mobile phones from the suspects, which may provide further insights into the operation and network involved in this illegal activity.
Following the apprehensions, necessary legal action has been initiated against the suspects, as the authorities emphasize their commitment to combating the circulation of fake currency, which poses a serious threat to the economy and financial stability of the region.
The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to uncover the broader network behind this counterfeit currency operation, ensuring that those involved are held accountable.