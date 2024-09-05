Guwahati: 1,400 Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 7 Lakh Seized In Raid

Over 1,400 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 7.19 lakh were seized in a raid at an apartment in Guwahati's Beharbari situated Protech Tulip housing society on Thursday.
A police official said that 1,438 fake 500 denomination notes were seized during the raid. The entire operation was conducted based on the statements of another accused apprehended earlier in the day.
An individual, Jahidul Islam, was arrested from Paltan Bazar earlier in connection with the matter. While being interrogated, he revealed details prompting the STF to organize a raid at Protech Tulip.
Based on the information, the subsequent raid at Beharbari resulted in the major counterfeit notes seizure. In addition, the sleuths also arrested two youths from the raided apartment, identified as Kamal Bora and Jiyarul Haque.
Apart from the fake notes, two vehicles — a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler — cash, and cell phones were seized, the official further informed.
Notably, the entire incident stemmed from the arrest of one Sumi Borah and two others in a recent raid at Guwahati's Khanapara.
The concerned official told reporters, "An ongoing investigation with case number STF 13/4 regarding fake currency. We had arrested a wanted individual this evening from Paltan Bazar named Jahidul Islam. Based on his statement, we arrested two others — Kamal Bora and Jiyarul Haque."
"After interrogating them, we raided their apartment and searched it to find a huge stash of fake notes. In all we have seized 1,438 notes with a face value of Rs 7 lakh 19 thousand. Two vehicles have been seized — a scooty and a car, along with Rs 15,000 cash and five mobile phones," the official added.
He further informed that the matter is still under investigation and more arrests are likely to be made in the case.