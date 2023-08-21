BREAKING: 2 Workers Electrocuted at Maligaon Flyover Construction Site

Amid the ongoing construction works ahead of the inauguration, two workers sustained severe injuries after being electrocuted at the construction site of the Maligaon flyover in Guwahati on Monday.
The incident took place near Kamakhya Gate when they were working for the construction of the Maligaon flyover when he was electrocuted.
Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital in critical condition.
One of the workers alleged that instead of helping the injured, the onlookers were busy with recording videos.
It may be mentioned that earlier Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the flyover will inaugurated between August 28 and September 3.
In order to meet the deadline, the workers have been working relentlessly to expedite the construction works for the flyover.
This has led to huge traffic congestion raising concerns on the lives of the commuters as in the month of June, an iron shuttering slab fell from above on two people underneath the under-construction flyover project. After the incident, time was set between 10 pm and 5 am for the construction work keeping in view that it doesn't cause any trouble for the commuters and workers.
However, after the announcement of the inauguration date, the workers have been working even during the day hours to complete the construction works of the flyover.