20-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered In Guwahati; Rape Suspected

A 20-year-old woman was mysteriously found dead at the bathroom of her house located in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Wednesday night.
It is suspected that the woman was raped and murdered before being dumped inside the bathroom of her residence at Katia Dalang locality in Jalukbari.
The identity of the woman has been withheld keeping in view the severity of the crime.
While it is possible that she could have died due to natural causes, sources said that the bathroom door was locked from outside, indicating the involvement of another individual in her suspected murder.
A team of police reached the crime scene soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
“As per preliminary investigations, this is a case of murder and an investigation into the matter has been initiated,” a senior police official said.
A team of the Criminal investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police also arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation.