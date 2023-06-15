Assam CM's Late Night Visit To Under-Construction Flyover Site In Maligaon

Guwahati News

CM Sarma also visited the hospital where the injured are being treated and enquired about their condition.
Pratidin Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a late night visit to the under-construction flyover in Guwahati's Maligaon area on Wednesday and took stock of the progress.

On Tuesday, two people were injured after an iron shuttering slab fell on them underneath the under-construction flyover project. A vehicle was also damaged as a result.

This comes just a few days after a video emerged on social media of sparks from ongoing welding works at the flyover falling dangerously on the vehicles passing directly underneath it.

CM Sarma also visited the hospital where the injured are being treated and enquired about their condition.

Speaking to reports, he said that the Maligaon flyover will be opened before the Durga Puja festival this year.

The chief minister also informed that vehicular movement in the construction site has been restricted at night due to ongoing construction works.

