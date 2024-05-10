2010 Chandmari Rape Case: Guwahati Court Sentences Businessman to 7 Years in Jail
In a significant ruling delivered by the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M), a businessman has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the 2010 Chandmari rape case in Guwahati city.
The convict, identified as Dipankar Sinha, was accused of raping a young woman within the confines of his own residence in 2010. The heinous incident prompted swift action from law enforcement, leading to Sinha's arrest following the lodging of a case (134/2010) at the Chandmari police station.
After a protracted legal process spanning 14 years, the court finally reached a verdict, delivering justice in favor of the rape victim. The rigorous imprisonment sentence meted out to Sinha underscores the gravity of his crime and serves as a testament to the judiciary's commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of survivors of sexual violence.
The ruling marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victim and sends a strong message against perpetrators of such reprehensible acts. As the legal proceedings conclude, attention now shifts towards ensuring the victim's continued support and rehabilitation, while also reaffirming society's collective resolve to combat and eradicate sexual violence in all its forms.