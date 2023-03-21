2018 Noonmati Minor Rape Case: Accused Jailed For 20 Years, Fined

A special POSCO Court on Tuesday sentenced the convict in a minor rape case in Guwahati’s Noonmati area to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In addition, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, while ordering him to pay Rs 1 lakh in damages to the survivor girl in the Noonmati rape case.

The accused in the case had been identified as Kuddus Ali. He had been arrested in the ensuing investigation into the matter by the Noonmati Police in Guwahati.

The tragic incident had taken place in 2018 in Guwahati’s Noonmati area. Following the incident, the mother of the victim had registered a complaint with Noonmati Police in the matter.

Subsequently, Noonmati Police had carried out an investigation into the case and apprehended Kuddus Ali as the prime accused in the case.

Following his conviction today in the Noonmati minor rape case, the court handed him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered him to pay monetary compensation.

Meanwhile, the Noonmati Police’s probe into the matter was also questioned by the special POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court who found it unsatisfactory.

The court observed that during the course of the investigation into the rape case, the Noonmati Police had not conducted a medical examination of the rape survivor. This lapse on their part was condemned by the court.

