22 Noted Personalities Conferred Assam's Highest Civilian Awards | Deets Inside

The Assam Government on Tuesday conferred the State's Highest Civilian Awards to 22 distinguished personalities recognizing their outstanding services to society.
The award ceremony was held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra and was graced by Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and a host of other dignitaries attended the ceremony.
The civilian awards consist of the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav.
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was conferred the Assam Baibhav Award 2023 in the field of law and justice. Ranjan Gogoi is a former advocate and judge who served as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He is the first judge from Northeast India to hold the post of Chief Justice of India.
Here is the full list of awardees for the Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav:
Notably, Assam Civilian Awards are conferred on similar patterns of Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards, the highest Civilian Awards of the Government of India. The number of awards varies every year in each category as per the decision of the Award Committee.