Assam CM Announces Names of Recipients for State's Highest Civilian Awards

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the names of the recipients of the state's highest civilian awards for the year 2023.
The civilian awards consist of the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav.
Ranjan Gogoi, former advocate and judge who served as the 46th Chief Justice of India will be conferred the Assam Baibhav Award 2023 in the field of law and justice.
The Assam Government has selected 22 civilians who will be conferred the prestigious award in different fields.
Here is the full list of awardees for the Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav:
Notably, Assam Civilian Awards are conferred on similar patterns of Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards, the highest Civilian Awards of the Government of India. The number of awards vary every year in each category as per the decision of the Award Committee.
The Government of Assam has extended its heartiest congratulations and gratitude to all the awardees.