26 Bridges Over Bahini River to be Demolished: Ashok Singhal

As many as 26 bridges over the Bahini River in Guwahati will be demolished. This was informed by Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on Monday.
Singhal informed that the bridges which are badly obstructing the river and have become major cause of artificial flood with the city will be demolished.
He noted that the bridges will be demolished keeping public inconvenience in notice.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan) issued an order to demolish 89 bridges over the Bahini River however, the minister later clarified, “As per new order, only 26 bridges instead of 89 bridges, will be demolished which are badly obstructing the Bahini River and have become major cause of artificial flood within Guwahati city. Public inconvenience has been kept in notice.”
The previous notice read, “Pursued the list of 89 (eighty Nine) nos. of bridges over the River Bahini submitted by the Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation which are obstructing the natural flow of water causing water logging problem in different places along the Bahini river.”
It may be mentioned that ‘Mission Flood-Free Guwahati’ was launched where eviction drive across the city are being conducted.
Before launching the mission, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal had said, “Eviction drive will be conducted soon in Guwahati at locations where people have illegally encroached lands near river and streams.”
The minister had blamed the citizens of Guwahati for the artificial flood and waterlogging that occurs every time there is heavy downpour in the city.
He said, “Various steps have been taken to make the city flood-free including desilting of Bahini River that flows through the southern part of Guwahati and Lakshmi stream.”
The ministry had also taken developmental project for construction of guard wall in Bharalu River.
Meanwhile, desilting of drainage has started in various parts of Guwahati and several eviction drives are also underway.