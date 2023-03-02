After Silsako Beel, Is Assam Looking to Launch Eviction Drive at Deepor Beel?

After Silsako Beel, now the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is eyeing to carry out an eviction drive at the Deepor Beel which is located in the South West side of Guwahati city.

According to some reliable sources, several traders from outside the state have been allegedly occupying the Pamohi side of the beel and have illegally constructed warehouses, thus, leading to the destructions of the natural habitat.

On the instructions of the chief minister of the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma, state cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah has arrived at the banks of the Deepor Beel in Khanamukh for a thorough investigation on Thursday.

Though the two ministers have not mentioned anything about the eviction drive, however, during a media interaction Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “Deepor Beel, a unique natural land in Guwahati, has become dirty, leading to its natural environment. Today, on the instructions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are present on the banks of The Deepar Beel for a thorough investigation. At Khanamukh, I held a discussion with the Department of Water Resources, Forest Department, Tourism Department and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority regarding a plan to clean and rejuvenate the bill by inserting some quantity of water from the Brahmaputra through the stream.”

The minister has also directed to keep a strict vigil so that this water does not cause flooding in the adjoining areas.

“In the coming days, the Government of Assam will take all steps so that we can save the Deepor Beel naturally,” added Minister Hazarika.

Apart from Minister Pijush Hazarika, state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, GMDA chairman Narayan Deka, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania among others visited the Deepor beel for an inspection.

Earlier, as a part of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) effort to make the Guwahati city flood free, around 250 houses that are been illegally constructed on Silsako Beel near the Chanchal area of VIP road were evicted last Monday.

According to government reports, there are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas of land are under the clutches of encroachers.

Speaking to the media, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Chairman, Narayan Deka said, “A total of 1200 bighas of land in Silsako is under the control of encroachers. At this point of time, it is not possible to evict everyone in a single go. Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel upto Narengi will be evicted from Monday.”