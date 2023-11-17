2nd Edition of Rising Sun Water Fest Revisiting Saraighat ‘23 Commences at Deepor Beel

The second edition of Rising Sun Water Fest Revisiting Saraighat 2023 is being organised at Deepor Beel, Guwahati from November 17 to 20, 2023.
The event in addition to Rowing and Sailing would also comprise of cultural events with focus on historical significance of Assam and has accordingly been rechristened as Rising Sun Water Fest Revisiting Saraighat 2023.
The Indian Army and the Government of Assam have partnered together for the event of the year.
It may be mentioned that Rising Sun Water Fest Revisiting Saraighat 2023 is a coveted water sports event in the North East region comprising of events like Rowing, Sailing, Motor Boating etc.
The maiden edition of the event was organised at Umiam Lake from November 2 to 5, 2022.