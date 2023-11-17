Indian Army With Assistance From BRO Completes ‘Chungthang Bailey Bridge’

Troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army with the assistance from BRO completed the Bailey bridge over Teesta River at Chungthang. This has finally connected the flood affected areas of North Sikkim with the mainland that was cut off since the night of October 3, 2023.
The bridge will now pave the way for seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to these flood affected areas.
The 200 feet Bailey bridge is an engineering marvel in itself as it is the longest and heaviest single span Bailey bridge that can be launched. Working round the clock, the BRO initially constructed the concrete abutments followed by the bridge construction by Trishakti Sappers that took around five days.
The bridge was inaugurated by Samdup Lepcha, Minister of Roads and Bridges, Government of Sikkim in presence of officials of Indian Army, BRO and Civil Administration.
Engineer Troops of the Trishakti Corps and BRO along with several heavy Earth Moving plants were employed for this bridging operation. The Indian Army has proved yet again that it is committed in nation building and always stands headstrong with the people of the country in their hour of need.