2nd Victim In Boragaon Accident Dies, Cops Catch Drunk Driver

The second victim of the accident that took place in Guwahati's Boragaon last night, passed away while undergoing treatment, as per reports on Wednesday.
Last night, a tragic accident in Guwahati's Boragaon locality left a woman two-wheeler rider dead on the spot. The two women were on the two-wheeler which was hit from behind by a speeding car as a result of which the scooty rammed into a stationary truck on the side of the road.
Meanwhile, the police detained the driver of the car, identified as Kumud Bodo, from the scene. They found him driving under the influence of alcohol.
On the other hand, the injured pillion rider, Mamoni Bora from Nagaon, was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate assitance. However, according to the information at hand, she passed away while receiving treatment.
Earlier, the other victim, Kunti Das from Sivasagar was killed on the spot after her scooty was hit from behind by the speeding car.
Officials said that the scooty with registration number AS 02 AH 9929 was hit by the speeding four-wheeler bearing registration numbers AS 01 EB 1126 traveling in the same direction.
The scooty then hit the stationary truck with registration number AS 01 QC 9471 leaving one of the victims dead and another severely wounded, the police said.