Guwahati: Woman On Scooty Loses Life In Accident At Boragaon

A woman riding a two-wheeler tragically lost her life on Tuesday in an accident in Guwahati, while another woman who was riding pillion, sustained grave injuries.
Initial reports suggested that the accident occurred in the Boragaon locality of Guwahati. The two women were on the two-wheeler which was hit from behind by a speeding car as a result of which the scooty rammed into a stationary truck on the side of the road.
The impact of the collision left one of the women dead on the spot. The deceased woman was identified by officials as Kunti Das, a resident of Sivasagar.
Officials said that the scooty with registration numbers AS 02 AH 9929 was hit by the speeding four-wheeler bearing registration numbers AS 01 EB 1126 traveling in the same direction.
The scooty then hit the stationary truck with registration number AS 01 QC 9471 leaving one of the victims dead and another severely wounded, the police said.
The injured woman was identified as Mamoni Bora of Nagaon and is currently receiving treatment. Both women were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Kunti Das dead.
Local police reached the scene and took over the case. Further details are awaited.