3 Arrested for Kidnapping Class 5 Girl in Guwahati

In a dramatic turn of events, Dispur police have successfully apprehended three youths involved in the abduction of a Class 5 girl.
The teenager was kidnapped from near the Down Town locality in Guwahati around 4:30 PM on Thursday while she was on her way to buy ice cream.
Following a complaint lodged by the girl's family, the Dispur police swiftly acted and managed to rescue the child from Majdia in Nalbari district.
The arrested abductors were identified as Rakibul Islam, Abu Sufian, and Mintu Ali.
Rakibul Islam has been identified as the mastermind behind the kidnapping.
A case under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Dispur police station, numbered 984/24.