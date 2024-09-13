Assam

Assam: CCTV Captures Fatal Dumper-Bike Collision at Dhola Checkpoint

Unfortunately, Ratneshwar Siring was declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.
A fatal road accident occurred at Lafangkola Chariali in Dhola, where a bike rider was killed after a head-on collision with a dumper truck.

The tragic incident was captured on CCTV at a police checkpoint, providing a clear record of the event.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Ratneshwar Siring from Borpukhuri village in Sadiya, was on his way from Tinsukia to Sadiya when he encountered the oncoming dumper.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of locals, he was transferred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Unfortunately, Ratneshwar Siring was declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.

