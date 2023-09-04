3 ATM Fraudsters from Jharkhand Nabbed in Guwahati

Three ATM fraudsters hailing from an outside state have been reportedly nabbed by the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police.
The fraudsters have been identified as Tamizzudin, Mustaqim Miya and Afzal Ansari. All three persons hail from Jharkhand, sources said.
The three fraudsters are currently being interrogated by the officials of the Crime Branch.
Allegations have been leveled against the three persons of looting a huge amount of money from ATMs in different states.
in February this year, one fraudster from Bihar was apprehended by the police for allegedly attempting to loot money from an ATM in Guwahati’s Beltola area. As per reports, the fraudster tried to loot money from SBI and HDFC ATMs situated in the Beltola bazaar area.
The fraudster identified as Abhishek was trapped by the locals while he tried to loot money from the ATMs on Friday.
He was then handed over to the Guwahati Police for further investigation. However, two other accused identified as Bibek and Santosh managed to flee from the spot. The police also seized two POS machines from Abhishek.