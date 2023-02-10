ATM Fraudster from Bihar Nabbed in Guwahati’s Beltola

One fraudster has been apprehended by the police for allegedly attempting to loot money from an ATM in Guwahati’s Beltola area.

As per reports, the fraudster tried to loot money from SBI and HDFC ATMs situated at the Beltola bazaar area.

The fraudster identified as Abhishek was trapped by the locals while he tried to loot money from the ATMs on Friday.

Abhishek is reportedly a resident of Bihar’s Patna.

He was then handed over to the Guwahati Police for further investigation. However, two other accused identified as Bibek and Santosh managed to flee from the spot.

The police have seized two POS machines from Abhishek.

A case has been registered and an interrogation has been launched into the incident.

Earlier in January, the Guwahati police on apprehended a gang of thieves involved in ATM robberies across multiple parts of Assam. The arrested individuals were Lutfor Rahman, Aminul Haque, Hanifur Rahman and Saidul Islam. Sources said that the gang was involved in robbing people of lakhs of rupees at several ATMs located across the state.