DSCG Urges Police to Arrest 3 More Suspects in Guwahati Security Guard Attack

At a press conference held in Guwahati, the Dimasa Students’ Community Guwahati (DSCG) expressed serious concerns regarding the assault on two security guards outside a bar parking area on Zoo Road. The violent incident took place on the night of August 3, involving five attackers—three young men and two young women—who assaulted the guards.

According to the DSCG, the two security guards, Maiham Hasnu (21) and Maikel Nunisa (20), were hit by a red vehicle in the bar's parking area. When they questioned the occupants about the incident, they were met with verbal abuse and subsequently assaulted. The attackers, a group of five consisting of four young men and one young woman, reportedly targeted the guards because they spoke Hindi. Following the exchange of words, the assailants exited the vehicle and physically attacked the security personnel.

The victims, who are simultaneously pursuing their studies and working as security guards, filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station on August 4. However, the community has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress in the investigation, accusing the police of delay in registering the case and taking action.

So far, two individuals—Pratul Ramchiyari from Fatasil Ambari and Luhit Kakoty of Duliajan—have been arrested in connection with the case. However, the Dimasa Student Community Guwahati (DSCG) is demanding the arrest of the remaining three accused, including one young woman, who are still at large. The community has warned that if the perpetrators are not brought to justice, they will consider taking alternative democratic actions.

The three others wanted by the authorities have been identified as Farhan Hasmi Hazarika, Akashdeep Pathak, and Sonali Sarma.

The Dimasa Student Community also highlighted the ethnic and linguistic dimension of the attack, alleging that the assault was partly provoked by the guards speaking Hindi, reflecting ongoing tensions in the city.

The Dispur Police are yet to provide a comprehensive update on the investigation, but have confirmed that legal action is underway against the accused.

