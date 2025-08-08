Two Arrested in Guwahati Bar Assault Case, More Suspects at Large

Guwahati police on Thursday night arrested two individuals in connection with the assault on two security guards outside a bar in city’s Zoo Road area.

The arrestees have been identified as Pratul Ramchiyari of Fatasil Ambari and Luhit Kakoty, a resident of Duliajan.

The incident took place late on the night of August 3 in the parking area of Times Square Complex, where a group of intoxicated youths, including both men and women, allegedly assaulted the guards over a seemingly trivial argument that turned violent.

According to reports, the altercation began when a red Swift car lightly struck one of the guards while he was managing traffic. When the guard questioned the driver, allegedly in Hindi, the situation escalated. The assailants reportedly assumed the guard was an outsider and began questioning his identity and origin.

“One of the girls in the vehicle started abusing me,” one of the victims, Maiham Hasnu, recounted. “Soon after, the group stepped out of the car and began hitting me. Even the girl joined in and physically attacked me.”

Hasnu, along with fellow guard Michael Nunisa, both hailing from Karbi Anglong district, are pursuing their education while working as security guards in Guwahati to support their families. The victims sustained injuries in the attack and have since been emotionally distressed, demanding justice.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the group brutally assaulting the guards with blows and kicks. The accused were reportedly seen deactivating their Instagram accounts shortly after the incident, presumably to avoid identification.

Following public outrage, Dispur Police intensified their investigation and managed to track down two of the accused. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the other individuals involved.

The case remains under investigation.

