After Bihu, Assam Aims to Create World Record for Bagarumba Dance Form

After etching the name of Bihu in the Guinness Book of World Records, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government is aiming to create a world record for Bagarumba dance (a traditional folk dance of Bodo tribe).
Attending an event in Udalguri, the chief minister said, “After Bihu, we are planning to mark Bagurumba into the list of world records. The movements that happened earlier in Assam such as ‘Everyone please come out’, ‘inquilab zindabad,’ etc. have now been replaced with ‘movement of education’, ‘movement of sports’, ‘movement of planting saplings’ and a ‘movement to develop Assam into a well to do state.”
Taking to X, CM Sarma posted, “Just like the Bihu, we are aiming at creating a world record for Bagarumba Dance as well in the coming days. The negative Andolans of the past are over. Now, we are only focused on the Andolans to take Assam forward.”
Earlier in April this year, reports emerged that Bodoland Territorial Region Chief Pramod Boro had announced plans to put the spotlight on the Bagarumba dance and make it a globally recognized dance form.
The Chief expressed his vision to showcase the cultural significance and emotional value of the Baisakh festival, rather than focusing on the monetary aspects.