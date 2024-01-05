3-Day Livestock and Poultry Show To Be Held In Guwahati From Today

The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, in collaboration with the Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation, is hosting the Livestock and Poultry Show 2023-24 in Guwahati.
The event commences on January 5 and will run until January 7 at the College of Veterinary Science Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.
On Thursday, Assam's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, Atul Bora, announced the commencement of the Livestock and Poultry Show on January 5.
The three-day exhibition will feature 200 stalls, with participation from teams representing Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and other states across the country, Bora said.
The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department outlined a diverse program for the Livestock and Poultry Show, encompassing seminar sessions, exhibitions, interactive sessions, competitions, and various shows.