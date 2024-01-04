Assam: Numal Momin, Ranoj Pegu Visit Schools; Evaluate Gunotsav Progress

The first phase began with 12 districts with the self-evaluation process. According to the schedule, the first phase covers Barpeta, Bajali, Hojai, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sibsagar, South Salmara-Mancachar, and Udalguri.

More than 3.963 million students from Class 1 to 9 took part in this year's Gunotsav. The results of Gunotsav 2024 are expected to be revealed on April 15, 2024.