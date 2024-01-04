Assam: Numal Momin, Ranoj Pegu Visit Schools; Evaluate Gunotsav Progress

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin attended the Gunotsav at Bordeka Langmili Gaon ME School in the state's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday.
Momin visited the school as an External evaluator and also interacted with students as part of the Gunotsav 2024.
Meanwhile, Assam's Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, visited Jururam Pathak Girls High School in the Barpeta district to assess the school's academics, teaching methods, and infrastructure.
The fifth phase of Gunotsav, an exercise to evaluate the performance of nearly 40 lakh students of Assam began across schools on January 3 and will continue till February 8.
The first phase began with 12 districts with the self-evaluation process. According to the schedule, the first phase covers Barpeta, Bajali, Hojai, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sibsagar, South Salmara-Mancachar, and Udalguri.
More than 3.963 million students from Class 1 to 9 took part in this year's Gunotsav. The results of Gunotsav 2024 are expected to be revealed on April 15, 2024.