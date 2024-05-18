3 Held With Fake Currency Notes In Guwahati's Khanapara

The special task force (STF) of Assam Police seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 92,000 and apprehended three individuals in a operation conducted at Guwahati's Khanapara, officials informed on Saturday.
In a statement, the police said, "Based on reliable input regarding dealing of Fake Currency, raid was conducted at the Khanapara under Basistha PS Jurisdiction by STF, Assam this Evening (18.05.2024) and below mentioned persons have been apprehended."
According to the police, 184 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 92,000 along with a further Rs 31,500 in cash, two mobile phones, and a vehicle key were seized during the raid.
Meanwhile, the police apprehended three people in connection with the bust. They were identified as Kmenlang Jalong (24), Salvius Shadap (28), and Sakharias Shadap (26), all residents of Meghalaya. While Jalong is from the East Khasi Hills district, the other two detained are from the Ri Bhoi district.
All the detained suspects were later processed for further legal action, the police said.