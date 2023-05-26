3-Member Committee Constituted to Launch Inquiry Into Kharguli Incident

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Friday took suo moto cognizance of the incident that took place in Guwahati's Kharguli where a water supply pipeline burst caused havoc and also led to the death of a woman. The matter was taken into notice by Santanu Bharali, AHRC member. He said that the Kamrup (metro) deputy commissioner will have to submit a report after an investigation into the incident.