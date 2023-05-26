3-Member Committee Constituted to Launch Inquiry Into Kharguli Incident

The Assam Government has constituted a three-member committee to launch an inquiry into the water pipe burst incident in Guwahati’s Kharguli area.
The three-member committee has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit the report within three days.
A notification issued by the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs on orders by the Governor of Assam read, “In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to constitute a three member committee to enquire into incident of bursting of clear water pumping main at Joypur near IOCL Gate which is being implemented under the JICA assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project.”
The three members of the committee are:
1. Shri Pabitra Ram Khaund, IAS, Secretary to the Govt. of
Assam, DoHUA (Chairman)
2. Shri Ramendra Sundar Choudhury, Retd. Secretary to the
Govt. of Assam, PHE Department cum Addl. Mission Director
(DEM), AMRUT (Member)
3. Shri Sanjai Kr. Mahanta, Retd. Chief Engineer, Irrigation
Department cum Addl. Mission Director (Admin), AMRUT (Member)
The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Friday took suo moto cognizance of the incident that took place in Guwahati's Kharguli where a water supply pipeline burst caused havoc and also led to the death of a woman. The matter was taken into notice by Santanu Bharali, AHRC member. He said that the Kamrup (metro) deputy commissioner will have to submit a report after an investigation into the incident.
The situation remains perilous in Kharguli following the water supply pipeline burst incident. The families who have been left stranded in Kharguli’s Joypur, where the water pipeline burst yesterday, were provided shelter at Joypur Primary School.