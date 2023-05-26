Kharguli Water Gush: AHRC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Matter

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Friday took suo moto cognizance of the incident that took place in Guwahati's Kharguli where a water supply pipeline burst caused havoc and also led to the death of a woman.
The matter was taken into notice by Santanu Bharali, AHRC member. He said that the Kamrup (metro) deputy commissioner will have to submit a report after an investigation into the incident.
A communique from AHRC mentioned, "A very unfortunate incident happened in Guwahati yesterday at around 3 pm. According to news published in print, electronic and social media Gammon JICA water supply main pipeline burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati. The burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons have been injured in the incident."
It further said, "Although the news is still coming up in the media, the actual cause of the incident is not available. It will come into the public domain only after a proper investigation of the incident. Video footage of the scene shows streams of water gushing out with full force and flooding the Kharghuli area of Guwahati. As per media, many vehicles have been washed away and houses have also been damaged, causing injury to many people. According to the media one Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush and all the injured persons were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local people present at the spot during the mishap claimed that three persons have died after being hit by the force of the water or due to drowning."
The statement further noted, "After going through all the news, published, telecast, and uploaded, this Commission took suo-moto cognizance of the catastrophic incident and asked the District Magistrate, Kamrup (M) to hold an inquiry in details and submit the report of the incident before this Commission forthwith."
The AHRC has asked the DC to compile a report that contains the following information:
Names and address of the persons injured.
Names and address of persons died in the incident.
Names and addresses of vehicle owners and vehicle numbers.
Name and address of owners of damaged residence, business establishments, property etc.
Assessment of each and every damaged residence, business establishment, and individual property loss.
Number of school or college-going students and assessment of loss.
Any other destruction or loss etc.
Name of the company, who completed the job, and the address.
Who has given permission to do the trial yesterday?
What are the measures taken to support the effected people and any relief support to them?
Damage to public property etc.
Any police case registered in this regard?
Meanwhile, the AHRC has asked the DC to seek the help of Disaster, PWD, APDCL, and GMC departments to take stock of the impact and monetary loss etc to each and every individual in the area.