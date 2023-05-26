Kharguli Water Gush: AHRC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Matter

It further said, "Although the news is still coming up in the media, the actual cause of the incident is not available. It will come into the public domain only after a proper investigation of the incident. Video footage of the scene shows streams of water gushing out with full force and flooding the Kharghuli area of Guwahati. As per media, many vehicles have been washed away and houses have also been damaged, causing injury to many people. According to the media one Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush and all the injured persons were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local people present at the spot during the mishap claimed that three persons have died after being hit by the force of the water or due to drowning."