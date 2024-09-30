3 Self-Proclaimed Godmen Caught Looting Devotees in Guwahati

The Chandmari police in Guwahati arrested three self-proclaimed godmen (fake 'babas') from Haryana on Monday, notorious for duping individuals under the guise of performing religious rituals at their residences.
The accused reportedly targeted victims by promising to conduct pujas and subsequently looting their gold and cash.
According to reports, two of the fake 'babas' had been operating in the city for the past couple of months and were apprehended by local residents in the Kushal Nagar area of Chandmari on Sunday evening. The third suspect, posing as a priest, was detained at the Kamakhya Temple by police.
Investigations revealed that the trio employed a deceitful tactic during their visits to perform pujas. They instructed homeowners to place their ornaments and cash wrapped in cloth before them, claiming that doing so would alleviate their household miseries. They urged the householder to open the cloth the following day, asserting that the bundle's worship would bring prosperity.
Unbeknownst to the victims, the fake babas would swap the bundles during the ritual. When the homeowners opened the cloth the next day, they discovered that their valuables had vanished. The fraudsters allegedly rendered the victims unconscious by spraying intoxicating substances, enabling them to steal cash and jewelry.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajbir Nath (45), Narang Nath (58), and Lalaram Nath (30).
The Chandmari police are continuing their investigation to uncover any additional fraudulent activities these self-styled godmen may have committed in the city.
All three were presented before the court today.