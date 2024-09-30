"Chanda or 'Dhanda?" Silchar Durga Puja Committee's Brutal Extortion Exposed!

Despite repeated appeals by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the people of Assam to shun the evil culture of ‘Chanda’ (donation) and his urging of puja committees not to harass small traders under the pretext of collecting Durga Puja donations, a disturbing incident has occurred. It seems that a section of the puja committee continues to treat ‘Chanda’ as a form of ‘Dhanda' (trade).
A horrific incident took place at Ambikapatty in Silchar town at night over the puja donation, where a footpath tea stall owner was beaten by puja committee members for refusing to provide a donation. Not only was he assaulted, but his shop was also vandalized by the puja committee members. Allegations have been directed at the Silchar Crematorium Road Durga Puja Committee.
According to the complaint, two days prior, members of the Silchar Crematorium Road Durga Puja Committee had demanded ₹5,000 from Shubhadip Roy, a young man running a tea shop on the footpath of Ambikapatty, as a puja donation. Shubhadip did not agree to give such a large sum. On Sunday evening, members from the puja committee returned to the shop and again demanded a donation of ₹5,000. The tea stall owner denied paying the amount, stating that his limit was only ₹500 and claiming it was not feasible for him to contribute more.
In response to his refusal, the puja committee members began to beat the shopkeeper on the roadside and vandalized his tea stall.
Following reports of the incident, Silchar police arrived at the scene to restore order.
Meanwhile, the tea seller, who was attacked by the puja committee, lodged a case against the Silchar Crematorium Road Durga Puja Committee at Silchar Sadar police station overnight.
The victim's tea shopkeeper has demanded a proper investigation into the incident.