"Chanda or 'Dhanda?" Silchar Durga Puja Committee's Brutal Extortion Exposed!

According to the complaint, two days prior, members of the Silchar Crematorium Road Durga Puja Committee had demanded ₹5,000 from Shubhadip Roy, a young man running a tea shop on the footpath of Ambikapatty, as a puja donation. Shubhadip did not agree to give such a large sum. On Sunday evening, members from the puja committee returned to the shop and again demanded a donation of ₹5,000. The tea stall owner denied paying the amount, stating that his limit was only ₹500 and claiming it was not feasible for him to contribute more.