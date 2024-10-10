3 Suspects Nabbed in Guwahati During STF Operation Against Fake Currency

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into a fake currency case, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Ribraj-Evenue Apartment, Bishnu-Path By-lane No. 2, Bormotoria, under Dispur Police Station jurisdiction in Guwahati, on the evening of October 9, 2024.
During the operation, the STF apprehended three wanted suspects and recovered a number of incriminating items, including:
One Innova Crysta (Registration No. AS-01-FR-2909) believed to have been used to commit the crime.
A bundle of white paper containing 28 counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹14,000, wrapped in adhesive tape.
Six mobile phones.
Six rolls of adhesive tape used for binding fake currency notes.
One paper cutter.
One scale.
One sheet of plastic wrapping paper.
The arrested individuals have been identified as:
Nur Alom (32 years old)
Son of: Md. Abdul Khalek
Village: 2 No. Islampur
Police Station: Bipuria, District: Lakhimpur
Sahidul Alom (25 years old)
Son of: Md. Abdul Karim
Village: Pariapara
Police Station: Mangaldoi, District: Darrang
Munna Ahmed (26 years old)
Son of: Md. Nazrul Ali
Village: Pariapara
Police Station: Mangaldoi, District: Darrang
All three suspects currently reside at C/O Sarbani Baruah, Bishnu Path, By-lane No. 2, Bormotoria, Dispur, Kamrup (M).
Following the raid, the apprehended individuals were handed over to Dispur Police Station for further legal action and investigation.