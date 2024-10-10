3 Suspects Nabbed in Guwahati During STF Operation Against Fake Currency

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Nur Alom (32 years old)

Son of: Md. Abdul Khalek

Village: 2 No. Islampur

Police Station: Bipuria, District: Lakhimpur Sahidul Alom (25 years old)

Son of: Md. Abdul Karim

Village: Pariapara

Police Station: Mangaldoi, District: Darrang Munna Ahmed (26 years old)

Son of: Md. Nazrul Ali

Village: Pariapara

Police Station: Mangaldoi, District: Darrang

All three suspects currently reside at C/O Sarbani Baruah, Bishnu Path, By-lane No. 2, Bormotoria, Dispur, Kamrup (M).

Following the raid, the apprehended individuals were handed over to Dispur Police Station for further legal action and investigation.