STF Assam Nabs 3 Meghalaya Men in Guwahati with Fake Currency

In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended three individuals from Meghalaya involved in fake currency smuggling in Guwahati's Sunderpur locality during the Durga Puja festivities.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Nicholas Shangpliang (56), son of Lt. Jelius Syiem; Shemboknongsiej (37), son of Sranly Iawphiaw; and Ariven K. Marwein (31), son of Nicholas Shangpliang. All three are residents of Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.
During the raid, the STF seized 46 counterfeit ₹500 notes. The operation, conducted as part of heightened security measures during the festive period, aims to curb illegal activities in the city.
The accused have been taken into custody for interrogation, and further investigations are underway to unravel the extent of the fake currency racket.