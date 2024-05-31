3 Tripura Youths Arrested in Guwahati for Smuggling Fake Currency

The Dispur Police has apprehended three Tripura youths for their involvement in smuggling counterfeit notes, reports said.
According to the apprehended youths, they were contacted by an unknown person via WhatsApp regarding the distribution of fake notes.
Reportedly, a significant amount of counterfeit currency and items used to produce these fake notes have been seized by the Dispur Police.
One of the youths has been identified as Aichang Riyan, sources informed.
Based on this communication with the unknown persons, the three youths arrived in Guwahati to deliver the counterfeit money.
The police reportedly nabbed the trio from Guwahati's Dwarakanagar area.