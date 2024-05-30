Guwahati News

Guwahati: Man Accused of Demanding Money From Businesswoman, Arrested

According to sources, the arrested individual has been identified as Nipon Das, a resident of Ghograpar in Assam's Nalbari district.
The Guwahati Police on Thursday arrested a person on charges of extorting money from a businesswoman, reports said.

According to sources, the arrested individual has been identified as Nipon Das, a resident of Ghograpar in Assam's Nalbari district.

Reports have said that Das had been blackmailing a coal trader named Pari Kalita for a long time and demanding money over an extended period. He was arrested from the Lakhiminagar area of Guwahati earlier today when he arrived to collect the demanded money.

Nipon Das had previously served as a driver for Pari Kalita for a long time. As per allegations, on Wednesday night, Das allegedly forcibly entered Kalita's residence and broke two mobile phones.

A case has been lodged and the Dispur police are currently interrogating the accused Nipon Das, sources added.

