Guwahati News

30 kgs Ganja Seized in Guwahati, 1 Held

According to police reports, the ganja was seized from a Bolero car coming towards Guwahati carrying the illegal drugs inside it.
30 kgs Ganja Seized in Guwahati, 1 Held
Over 30 kgs Ganja seized in Guwahati
Pratidin Time

One person has been arrested and ganja worth over 30 kgs has been seized from his possession in Guwahati in Assam early on Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the ganja was seized from a Bolero car coming towards Guwahati carrying the drugs inside it. Acting on specific inputs, the Garchuk Police intercepted the car near the Garchuk police outpost and upon searching seized the ganja from three chambers underneath the vehicle.

The vehicle bears registration number JH 05 BR 2141. The drugs were illegally transported from Agartala via Guwahati to Bihar.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Muqtadul Amin, a resident of Mankachar in Assam. Meanwhile, police is currently interrogating Muqtadul Amin.

Also Read
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Write to Governor
Ganja
Agartala
Garchuk Police

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com