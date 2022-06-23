30 kgs Ganja Seized in Guwahati, 1 Held

One person has been arrested and ganja worth over 30 kgs has been seized from his possession in Guwahati in Assam early on Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the ganja was seized from a Bolero car coming towards Guwahati carrying the drugs inside it. Acting on specific inputs, the Garchuk Police intercepted the car near the Garchuk police outpost and upon searching seized the ganja from three chambers underneath the vehicle.

The vehicle bears registration number JH 05 BR 2141. The drugs were illegally transported from Agartala via Guwahati to Bihar.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Muqtadul Amin, a resident of Mankachar in Assam. Meanwhile, police is currently interrogating Muqtadul Amin.