Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Write to Governor

Amid the escalating political crisis in Maharashtra, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have passed a resolution appointing Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature party.

The resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The letter states that there has been great dissatisfaction prevalent amongst the members of Shiv Sena and party cadre at large on account of corruption in the government.

The resolution, adopted on Tuesday, said that Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party in 2019 and continues to be the leader of the Legislative Party. It said Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as Chief Whip of the party.

Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution. The resolution said that Shiv Sena's ideology has been compromised in the past two years.

Notably, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he would tender his resignation if the rebel MLAs demanded it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that he will "remain the CM" and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will "prove its majority on the floor of the House if given the chance".