30th Convocation of Gauhati University Held Today

The 30th Convocation of Gauhati University was held on Friday (February 24).

The Convocation was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique.

While congratulating the graduates, the Vice Chancellor said that Gauhati University attentively maintains its teaching, learning, research and extension activities in a diverse social environment.

He mentioned that the recent NIRF-India-rankings 2022, where the university has been placed at 36th position among all the universities of the country, which is also the top spot above all universities in Northeast India.