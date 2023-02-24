30th Convocation of Gauhati University Held Today

The 30th Convocation of Gauhati University was held on Friday (February 24).
The Convocation was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique.
While congratulating the graduates, the Vice Chancellor said that Gauhati University attentively maintains its teaching, learning, research and extension activities in a diverse social environment.
He mentioned that the recent NIRF-India-rankings 2022, where the university has been placed at 36th position among all the universities of the country, which is also the top spot above all universities in Northeast India.
He further outlined the efforts undertaken by the Gauhati University in recent years towards a diversified and responsive curriculum, skill development, strict quality control of research activities and publication, commensurate changes in teaching methodologies, partnerships with government and other centres of excellence, encouragement to innovation and entrepreneurial activities, protection of the environment, and production of employable manpower.
To implement the New National Education Policy 2020, the University has already prepared a detailed guideline for both university and afiliated colleges.
"It is expected that that most of the interconnected problems faced by the Indian higher education system like production of graduates who are mostly unemployable, inflexible academic research, lack of entrepreneurship and life-skill education, financial crisis, poor infrastructure and others can be solved through the implementation of NEP 2020," the Pratap Jyoti Handique said.
Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Gauhati University, Gulab Chand Kataria who was unable to attend the ceremony due to unavoidable circumstances. However in his written speech warmly congratulated all degree holders.
He urged the young graduates to play their roles in strengthening the nation with new thoughts and knowledge, to meet emerging challenges and capitalize on opportunities, to find solutions and work resolutely in eradicating ills plaguing the country.
Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Gauhati University in its 75 years of existence has been continuously contributing in uplifting higher education and knowledge in the state as well as in the country.”
He also praised the achievements of students of the university in various fields including creative writing, performing arts, law, science, administration, journalism etc. at the national level.